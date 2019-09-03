New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Delfino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine E. Delfino


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine E. Delfino Obituary
Delfino, Christine E.
Christine E. Delfino, 72, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Anthony Delfino, Sr. Christine was born in New Haven on October 12, 1946, daughter of the late Stuart and Catherine Pascale Howse. She enjoyed going to cruise nights, car shows, was very into the classic cars of the 1960's era and enjoyed going camping from the 1969 through 2007. Mother of Catherine (Richard) Proto, Anthony (Tina) Delfino, Jr., and John Stuart Delfino. Grandmother of Laila and Justin. Sister of Roseanne Howse Withington. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter Christine A. Delfino.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now