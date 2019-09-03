|
Delfino, Christine E.
Christine E. Delfino, 72, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Anthony Delfino, Sr. Christine was born in New Haven on October 12, 1946, daughter of the late Stuart and Catherine Pascale Howse. She enjoyed going to cruise nights, car shows, was very into the classic cars of the 1960's era and enjoyed going camping from the 1969 through 2007. Mother of Catherine (Richard) Proto, Anthony (Tina) Delfino, Jr., and John Stuart Delfino. Grandmother of Laila and Justin. Sister of Roseanne Howse Withington. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter Christine A. Delfino.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019