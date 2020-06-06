Heins, Christine Mary

Christine Mary Heins (Testa) passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus. She had been progressing in her physical rehabilitation recovery following surgery that was performed in March before losing her final battle.

Christine was born on May 27, 1959 in New Haven, CT to Anna (Opalinski) Heins and the late Richard B. Heins, Sr. and was the youngest of 5 children. She was predeceased by her sister Karen and is survived by her loving husband Ray Testa, her daughter, Sarah (Brendan) Bell, her grandson, Nathaniel ("Nate"), her sisters, Donna (Heins) Walton, Susan Heins, her brother Richard (Deborah) Heins, her nephew, Eric and niece, Anna, as well as her many cousins.

Christine attended St. Mary's High School in New Haven, later transferring and graduating from West Haven High School. She spent some time living out on the west coast and later embarked on an adventurous cross-country road trip with her Mom as her co-pilot before heading back east. She demonstrated proficiency in her studies in the legal assistant program at Cape Cod Community College. Later, she focused her attention in the kitchen. She worked at UCONN (Storrs) as a chef for approximately 20 years, exhibiting her creative culinary talents with her specialty soups at Chuck and Augie's early on and later continued working in the Student Union in various food areas prior to her retirement. She could transform any food platter into a masterpiece in minutes.

Christine and her husband Ray resided in Willimantic, CT. They were kindred spirits, each loving and supporting the other in every way. They were overjoyed to meet and welcome their grandson, Nate. Both Sarah and Brendan are passing on the reading gene to him. Christine was an avid reader, juggling multiple books simultaneously each week. She, her Mom and daughter exchanged their latest reads regularly.

Christine loved capturing and memorializing walks at the ocean, chilly early morning sunrises in the mist, warm setting-sunsets on the bay, family summer vacations on Cape Cod, music, kittens and puppies (having lost a few dear pets in the not so distant past), and seals bobbing in the ocean waves. She treasured spending as much time as possible with her family most of all.

A memorial service will be held at a future date (to be determined).

For anyone wishing to make a donation, consider the CT Humane Society or CT Food Bank.



