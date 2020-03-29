|
Sennett, Christine Mary
Christine Mary Sennett born June 6, 1943, died March 27, 2020. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Sennett after complications from lung cancer. She was predeceased by her parents Frank A. Chichetto and her mother Christina M. Chichetto. Chris is survived her husband William James Sennett, Her daughter Kristin Elizabeth Holland and son-in-law Patrick Holland, her son William Jonathan Sennett, her grandsons Parker Holland and Bodie Holland along with her brother Francis Chichetto, Fr. James Chichetto, CSC, her sisters-in-law Anne MacDonald, Mary Guare, brothers-in-law Jerry Sennett and Edward Sennett, along with nieces and nephews and cousins. Christine was born in Dorchester, MA and moved to Pittsfield in 1948. She grew up in Pittsfield, MA and Lenox, MA and graduated from St. Joseph's high School. She went on to BCC and then to Stonehill College where she graduated with a degree in English. It was at Stonehill College where she met her husband of 51 years Bill Sennett. Christine went on to receive a master's degree in education. In Pittsfield, Christine had her children and worked as a school teacher, as a personel officer and in timeshares at Jiminy Peak ski resort. She had an inviting presence in her neighborhood on Emerson Avenue and was known to walk around and befriend newcomers. Bill and Chris lived in the Pittsfield area till 1982 when they moved to Guilford, CT. In Guilford Christine pursued Real Estate only retiring from William Raveis Real Estate last year. Many people would not want to deal with anyone but Chris for their needs due to her integrity and natural empathy as a person. Chris changed agencies a few times and it was not uncommon that someone she had sold a house to years ago would scramble to find her to sell their house again. Chris was a longtime parishioner of both St George and St Margaret Church. Chris really enjoyed her family and friends. She was devoted to her husband, son and daughter. Chris was also very devoted to her grandchildren whom she helped watch every week. Chris loved to travel and went to Europe, the Caribbean and the west coast. She made holidays special for her family and made sure that there was great food and decorations. At the end of 2019, Chris and her husband Bill moved to a condo in Madison. She was attentive to her dog Casey and was often seen around the neighborhood walking him.
Chris had a magnetic personality that would light up the room. Most people that met her loved her and would ask about her years later even if they had only seen her one time. Chris maintained friendships from the Pittsfield area, from college and from her time in the Guilford and Madison area. Chris made people feel good about themselves, she listened to people and included them. Even if the room was full of people, if Chris was listening to you, it felt like you were the only person in the room. Chris also knew the importance of having a good appearance, she was always well polished and tidy. Chris enjoyed the arts whether it be plays, jazz concerts, operas or movies. In addition, Chris was very well read and was often seen curled up with a book from the local library. She was a woman that had a lot of energy. Just a few years ago Chris and her son went to hilly Costa Rica and was able to climb many sets of stairs and go zip lining. It is almost inconceivable to her family that someone that had always kept herself at a healthy weight and never smoked would be so stricken with cancer. Chris met with spiritual advisors and departed the world with a clear conscience. On her last day, her children and grandchildren were able to be put on speaker to say their good byes. Her husband Bill was allowed in the room. She had been in some pain, but now was able to depart in peace.
Chris will be laid to rest in Poultney, VT. At a later date a celebration of life ceremony will be planned when the current corona virus outbreak is over. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2020