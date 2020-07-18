Christine Shingler-Sandstrom

SHINGLER-SANDSTROM, CHRISTINE
Christine Marie Shingler-Sandstrom, 49, passed away peacefully in Branford on July 9th, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. Christine was born in Bridgeport on July 15th, 1970 to Anthony and Roberta Brainard, Sr., of Meriden. Christine most recently resided in North Haven with her husband David. She was employed by Abel Womack in Wallingford for 25 years where she was a dedicated and trusted employee whose caring nature and empathy for others set her apart. Christine's true passion was spending time with her friends and family. She loved caring for others and always had a smile for everyone, especially when they needed it most. Throughout her life, she put her loved ones first. In her spare time, she loved dancing, a passion she shared with her daughter Callie. Christine always loved picking up a good book and spending time by the water. Besides her loving husband David Sandstrom, Christine leaves behind her son Christopher Shingler of Cheshire, daughter Callie Shingler of North Haven, brothers Tony Brainard, Jr. of Stratford and Brian (Tanya) Brainard of Shelton, stepson David Sandstrom, stepgrandson Wyatt Sandstrom, her best friend Kris Roberts as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private for family and close friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions in Christine's name can be made to Connecticut Dance Alliance, 233 Pearl St., Hartford, CT 06103 or in lieu of flowers, donate to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com