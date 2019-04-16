Harrison, Christine Shirley

Christine Shirley Harrison, 91, formerly of North Branford, loving wife of the late Albert C. Harrison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 in Wallingford. She was born to the late Edward and Doris Loeffel Hoffman in Hackensack, New Jersey on September 2, 1927, the year Charles Lindberg flew the Atlantic Ocean. She was very proud of graduating from the Connecticut School of Electronics and being an electronic technician. She worked at Honeywell, Northford, Connecticut until her retirement at age 83. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister, Lydia Randall. She leaves behind her children, Nathan (Sheila) Harrison of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Carll (Nancy) Harrison of Wallingford, CT Linda (Daryl) Johnston of Cape Coral, Florida, Keith (Debbi) Harrison of Griswold, CT, Bruce (Judy) Harrison of Northford, CT, and Dwight Harrison of New London, CT, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several neices and nephews. The family would like to thank all the nurses, CNAs and everyone from Regency House and Constellation Hospice for taking such good care of Mom. Gifts in her memory may be made to The North Branford Congregational Church, North Branford, CT. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Funeral service's will be celebrated on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The North Branford Congregational Church, 1680 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT. Interment to follow at Bare Plains Cemetery, North Branford, CT. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019