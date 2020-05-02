Hopperstad, Christopher A.

Christopher A. Hopperstad, 39, died April 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Bennington, VT June 6, 1980, son of Elden J. and Charlene (Clark) Hopperstad.

He was a graduate of North Haven High School in North Haven, CT. He attended Hyde School in Woodstock, CT and Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, CT.

Christopher has been a Rutland resident since 2013 and was employed at the Rutland, VT Walmart since then as well as many years at Wallingford, CT Walmart. He was an avid cyclist, video game enthusiast and hardworking man loved by all that came into his life.

Surviving are his wife, Jessica (Reed) Hopperstad of Rutland, VT; 3 fur-children Sarabi, Meg and Jack; 2 brothers, James "Joel" Hopperstad of Rutland, VT and Thomas J. Hopperstad of Wallingford, CT; a half-brother, David R. Hood of Sacramento, CA; nephew, Zachary Hopperstad of Wallingford, CT; step-sisters, Michele (Combes) Devino of Proctor, VT and Christine Combes of Brandon, VT; step-mother Kathy Hopperstad of Chase City, VA; his brothers and sisters-in-law Steven, Katelyn and William Reed and Lydia, Brooke and Garrett Tupper.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.



