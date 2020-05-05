Christopher Canali
1962 - 2020
Canali, Christopher
Christopher Canali of New Haven died peacefully at his home on May 3, 2020. He was born in New Haven on March 2, 1962 a son of Barbara Juliano Canali and the late James Canali. Chris graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1980. He was elected to Commissioner of the Court as a Justice of the Peace for over 35 years officiating at hundreds of wedding ceremonies. He worked at the UI as an electrician from 1981-1996 and then went work as a conductor for Amtrak from 1997-2015 of which he was extremely proud. Chris assisted in the travel of literally thousands of business and leisure travelers during his tenure. He also worked as a real estate agent for 30 years and was a former member of the Greater New Haven Board of Realtors as well as a member of the Annex YMA Club. Chris had a passion for cooking, especially for others. He was very good at it. He was also a very good singer. All of his achievements are testament to his charismatic and gregarious mature. He is the brother of Gina Canali and John M. (Frederick Kaiser) Canali. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held with his family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Share a memory and sign Chris' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Im so very sorry to hear of Chriss passing. I have many fond memories and am so very sad for your loss
Nita Goldstein
