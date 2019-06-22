Williams, Christopher Charles

Christopher Charles Williams, age 50, of Hamden, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1968, in New Haven, to the late Patricia L. Marion and the late Charles J. Williams. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; Debbie Murphy of WA, Richard Wood of AR, Terri Pedersen of Northford, Doug Pouncey Jr. of Hamden, Guy Williams formerly of S.C., and Greg Williams of GA. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was an employee at Mike's Auto Clinic of Hamden for over seventeen years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, from 9-10am. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Smilow Cancer Center in Chris's memory. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019