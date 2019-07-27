New Haven Register Obituaries
Christopher G. Buonocore

Christopher G. Buonocore Obituary
BUONOCORE, CHRISTOPHER G.
Christopher Gregory Buonocore, 93, of North Haven died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with his wife, daughters, and family at his side. Christopher is now reunited with his sons Vincent and Christopher, who predeceased him. Chris was born in the Bronx, NY on March 3, 1926 and moved to North Haven in 1937 where he resided until his death. He was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and attended Fordham University. He was one of eight children of Carlotta and Vincent Buonocore. He was predeceased by brothers, Ciro (Corinne, deceased) Gregory (Rita) and sister Restituta (Philip, deceased) Genovese and is survived by brothers, Peter (Jean, deceased), and Vincent Jr. (Grace, deceased) and sisters, Adelaide (Philip) Fazzone and Laura (Kenneth) Hinson. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Marie A. (DeCerbo) Buonocore and their daughters, Carlotta (Bill) Cullinane of Glastonbury and Regina (John) Apuzzo of Guilford and daughter-in-law Pam Buonocore of North Haven. Grandchildren Jennifer (Carl) Decarvalho of East Haven, Amanda Buonocore of Cheshire, Jordan Cullinane of Arlington, Virginia, John (Abbie)Apuzzo III of Madison, Danielle (Scott) Salway of West Dover, Vermont and Christopher Apuzzo of Branford. Chris is also survived by his five wonderful and loving great-grandchildren.
Chris was employed for most of his career by Bon-Core Wine, a family wine import business started by his father in New Haven in the mid 1930's. He was a former member of the Sons of Italy, Lodge #37 and a devoted parishioner of St. Barnabas Church in North Haven, where he was a member of the men's club.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be at the:
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
