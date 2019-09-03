|
Sinoway, Christopher G.
Christopher Glenn (Saren) Sinoway passed away suddenly on August 24, 2019 in Miami Springs, FL. Christopher leaves his beloved children Maxwell and Madison Sinoway, both of North Haven. He was the cherished son of Patti and Barry Sinoway of Branford, and brother of Randy Sinoway (Jennifer) of Guilford. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Chloe and Brennan Sinoway, niece Jordyn Gauvin and former wife Kristine Sinoway. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents and several cousins. Christopher was born December 7, 1968 in New Haven. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, the University of New Haven and attended Quinnipiac School of Law. He worked at the New Haven Superior Court before pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical industry in sales, training and management. Chris was involved in the Metaire Rotary Club, Homes for Humanity and other charitable organizations. Chris loved food, wine and travel. He was an avid and accomplished golfer and skier. He once recorded two holes-in-one on successive days. He loved theater, movies, museums and all sporting events. He was larger than life and lived his life that way. Chris will be missed by loving friends and family.
Friends may call on Saturday September 7, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00, with a funeral service at 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cure Rare Disease, 30 Cambridgepark Drive #3134, Cambridge, MA 02140. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019