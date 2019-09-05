New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Stony Creek Congregational Church
192 Thimble Island Road
Stony Creek, CT
Christopher Gracey


1946 - 2019
Christopher Gracey Obituary
Gracey, Christopher
Christopher Gracey of Branford died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Dill Gracey. Christopher was born May 19, 1946 in Hampton, VA, son of the late William and Anna Branch Gracey. He received his bachelor's degree from Randolph-Macon College, his Masters' Degree from American University and his Ph.D. from Virginia Tech University. He worked as an Aerospace Engineer for NASA Langley in Hampton, VA for many years until retiring. A quiet, loving man, he will be missed by his family, his wife Nancy, his children, Matthew (Karen) Gracey of Oakland, CA and Caitlin (Brandon) Barnes of Anchorage, AK; his grandchildren, Calleigh, Rowan, Ilsa, Brynn and Maura; and his sister Eleanor Jones of Gloucester, VA.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Island Road, Stony Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 6, 2019
