Christopher Hillinski
Hillinski, Christopher
Christopher Hillinski, 71, of Wallingford passed away May 24, 2020. He was born in New Haven on October 21, 1948, remaining local while perfecting skills as a tool and die maker. He later changed career paths into computer networking but never lost the ability to create or fix anything and everything in his "hobby shop".
Chris will be dearly missed by his wife, Susan Hillinski, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Brandon Thomas of Southington and their daughters Andrea and Lyla; and daughter Stephanie and her significant other Brent Cunningham, also of Southington. Chris is also survived by a brother Ted of FL (formerly North Haven), brothers and sisters-in-law he considered his own, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends he cherished.
Chris will be remembered for his willingness to help others finish a project, his jokes, his bond with his dogs, his enjoyment of drop-by visits, his love for the water, and his fierce love for family.
A celebration for a life well lived will be held at a later time.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.
