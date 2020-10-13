Vasil, Christopher J.Christopher J. Vasil 24, of Orange, born in New Haven on November 24, 1995, beloved son of Anna May Geipel Pieger of Orange and John Vasil of Prospect, passed away on October 11, 2020. Brother of Nicole (Anthony) Roig of Miami Beach, FL and Nicholas Vasil of Orange. Stepbrother of Nina and Abigail Pieger, Bessie Grasso and Raymond (Hettylou Dow) Giammattei. Uncle of Aria and Cora Giammattei. Stepson of Jan Vasil and Robert G. Pieger II. At the time of his death Chris was employed at The Flower Farm located in Prospect. Chris was a kind and loving person. He had a caring and giving heart. His smile and laugh would light up a room. Chris cared deeply for his family and friends.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven FRIDAY morning at 9:15. A funeral service will be celebrated in St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church at 10:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Continuum of Care, 983 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven, CT 06519. Sign Chris's guest book online at