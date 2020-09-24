1/1
Christopher James Donohoe
Donohoe, Christopher James, 57
Christopher (Chris) J. Donohoe, 57 of Hamden, CT formerly of Pine Orchard, Branford, CT died suddenly at home on Wednesday morning September 16, 2020. Chris was the only son of Richard Donohoe (deceased) and Dorothy Malkin Donohoe, he was the beloved husband of Fiona Clarke Donohoe, son Jake and his dog Lobo. He leaves behind his wife and son, his mother Dorothy, the Reardon Family of Ridgefield, CT, the Clarke family of Hamden, CT, Drogheda, Ireland and Vienna, Austria and many dear friends. Chris was an alumnus of Hamden Hall Country Day School and a graduate of SCSU with a BS degree in Business. He was a fond lover of all animals and enjoyed swimming, tennis, golf, boating, skiing and loved all sorts of Music. There will be no viewing hours and a memorial service will be held privately.
Going home, going home, by the waterside I will rest my bones, Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 24, 2020.
