Getman, Christopher L.
Christopher Leo Getman, 40, of Northford, has gone to rest on June 23, 2020. He was born in West Haven on September 1, 1979 to Gregory and Jean Getman of Guilford. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Michael Wise and Lyllianah Getman of Northford, his brother, Gregory Getman and wife Claire of Hamden, his maternal grandmother, Jeanette Saggio of Milford and a large, loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Leo Saggio and his paternal grandparents, Alexander and Anastasia Getman. He received his bachelor's degree from UConn and was employed as an Electrical Unlimited Journeyman. He was mechanically talented and was willing and able to take apart and fix just about anything. He was happiest when he was outdoors. His hobbies included gardening, camping, fishing, and hiking. He possessed a deep appreciation and love for animals, the ocean and wildlife. He delighted setting off firework displays on special occasions and loved going to amusement parks with his family and friends. The faster the roller coaster, the better. He was a devoted father, loving son and brother, and a true friend to all who knew him. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, no matter what was needed. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and generous heart and be deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched.
Visiting hours will be Thursday July 2, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. All proper social distancing guidelines will be in effect. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.