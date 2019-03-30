Home

Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Milford, CT
Christopher L. Mitkowski, age 56, of West Haven, passed away at his home on March 25, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1962, but lived for most of his life in Milford. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Josephine Gruda Mitkowski, and a brother, Michael Mitkowski. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he was employed as a Drywall taper. He is survived by two brothers, Anthony (Karla) of Palm Bay, Florida, Gary (Constance) of Oxford, Ct, and Charlene Hood (William) of Concord, New Hampshire, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Church, Milford, Ct on April 4 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 30, 2019
