|
|
Panettieri, Christopher M.
It is with great sorrow that the Panettieri Family announces the passing of Christopher M. Panettieri, 55, of Milford, CT, on January 22, 2020. Born on August 8, 1964 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT, to parents Nicholas and Rita Panettieri, he spent his childhood with sister Laura in Trumbull, CT. Growing up, he loved mechanical work, dirt bike riding and photography. Chris started his career at Black & Decker, where he met his future wife Laura. They would then settle in Milford and raise two children, Kimberly, 24, and Matthew, 21. As a family they frequently rode dirt bikes at Milford Riders and enjoyed trips to Thomaston Dam, Canada, Cape Cod and Candlewood Lake. Chris also had a passion for everything technical and mathematical, from financial analysis to coding and developing macros in Excel. He channeled these talents into his career, working at Bayer and Oracle as a consultant before joining his childhood best friends at Grillo Services in Milford. Chris is survived by parents Nicholas and Rita; sister Laura; wife Laura (née Murray); and children Kimberly and Matthew. Chris's family and friends will be gathering to honor his memory in a private celebration of life.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020