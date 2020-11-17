1/1
Severino, Christopher Nugent
Christopher Nugent Severino, age 40, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at his home, on November 15, 2020. Born April 22, 1980, in New Haven, Chris was blessed to have two mothers, Michele Nugent of West Haven, and Claudia Severino of Killingworth, and his father Christopher Severino of Killingworth. He is survived by his children, his beloved Isabella Rose Severino of Branford & his best friend Anthony Jayson "A.J." Severino of West Haven, step-daughter Kaitlin Zinn of Branford, his life partner Dana Fimiani, and cherished mother of Bella, Melanie Zinn of Branford, his siblings, Daniel (Queenie) Severino of Stamford, Michael Severino of Clinton, Rachael Severino of Providence, RI, and Samuel Goodell of Fitchburg, WI, his grandmothers Maryanne Severino, and Jane Siena, grandfather James A. Nugent and his step-grandmother Jane Blackstone. Chris was predeceased by his grandfathers, Louis Severino and Vincent Siena, Sr., grandmother Linda Lee Nugent, and uncle Gregory Severino. He was loved deeply by his aunts Maria Severino, Susan Nugent and Debbie Siena, uncles Michael, Jim, Bob & Scott Nugent, and Vincent Siena, and many cousins.
Chris attended Notre Dame of WH, graduated from Guilford High School, and attended Roger Williams University. He learned the trade of masonry, side by side with his dad. He then went onto become a skilled general contractor, overseeing the masonry work at Derek Jeter's new home build in Tampa, FL. Chris was a pioneer in flag football, and left his footprint in CT and across the country. He was the founder and director of the GCFFA in CT. He was also a founder of the 9-man flag football league nationally.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the GoFund Me for Chris's children, https://gf.me/u/y83dfg. To leave an online condolence for Chris's family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
