Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Christopher Robin Edwards


1973 - 2019
Christopher Robin Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Christopher Robin
Christopher Robin Edwards of Lake Balboa, CA passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in New York City. He was the husband of Jessica Libero Edwards and the father of Asher Salvatore Edwards and Sophie Moon Edwards. Chris was born on June 7, 1973 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of Steven and Nancy Williams Edwards of Middlebury, VT. Christopher grew up in Bennington, VT and is survived by his brother, Peter Edwards. He worked as the Digital Imaging Architect for the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles, CA.
Relatives and friends are gathering to celebrate Chris' life on August 31, Saturday, from 11:00 to 2:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. All are welcome. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2019
