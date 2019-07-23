Sanford, Christopher Robin

Christopher Robin Sanford, 58 of North Haven passed away on July 20, 2019 at St. Raphael's Hospital after a short battle with cancer with his wife by his side.

Chris was born on July 5, 1961 in New Haven, CT to the late John and Constance (McCartin) Sanford. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Carol (Harman) and his four children, sons Daniel and Benjamin Sanford and daughters Casey (Greg) Davis and Mary (Micah) Adams.

He is also survived by his brothers Mark and David Sanford and sister Maggie McDonald and was predeceased by brother Jeffrey Sanford.

Chris also leaves behind his four beloved grandchildren who meant the world to him, Savannah (5) Wyatt (3) Grace (1) and Everleigh (11 mo).

A true American Patriot, Chris loved his family,his country and his community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Faith Methodist Church, 81 Clintonville Road, North Haven.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude's Cancer Research or The American Red Cross.