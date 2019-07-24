Preble, Christopher Wales

Sunday, July 21, 2019, Christopher Wales Preble, 56, of Albany, OR passed away peacefully at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Christopher was born August 29, 1962 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Robert Wales Preble and Ruth Shannon Preble. He leaves the love of his life, his wife of 34 years, Janet Davidson Preble and his two sons, Nicholas (Amber) and Eric Preble, and two grandchildren, Caden and Ava. He also leaves a sister, Cyndi Preble of Guilford, CT along with an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his sister Robyn Siedsma.

Christopher attended schools in Hamden, CT prior to entering the US Air Force and proudly serving his country for 9 years. It was there he met his future wife and eventually settled in Albany, OR to raise his family. He was a man of principle, evident in the quality and skill of his trade, his unwavering dedication and love for his family, along with the sense of duty to his country. He was known for his quick wit and kind demeanor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Friends are invited to his memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 29th, at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Association. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019