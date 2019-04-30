|
|
Rhoads, Christy (Kramer)
Christy (Kramer) Rhoads of Falmouth, MA, was born in Lake Geneva, WI on November 23, 1936 and passed away on January 12, 2019.
Please join Christy's family in celebrating and honoring her on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a memorial service and reception at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford Street, Falmouth, MA 02540.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to: PEO Program for Continuing Education, (on memo line of check, write "Christy Rhoads Chapter AH-MA). Mail checks to: PEO Program for Continuing Education, Executive Office, Treasurer's Department, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. If you wish for the family to be notified of your donation please include a note with your donation informing the office where to send the notification.
For online guestbook, full obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019