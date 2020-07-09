Collins, Ciara
Ciara Sheehan Collins, age 25, passed away on April 24, 2020 near Portland, Oregon from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. With much love, she is survived by her parents, Shari and John Collins and her brother, Sean, of Madison. Her energy and creativity will be joyfully remembered by friends and family members, including her aunts, Kathleen Collins, Margaret Collins Burns, Candy Sheehan Hutchison (Norman) and her uncle, Gary Sheehan (Cheryl) and her cousins, Madeleine and Deirdre Burns, Autumn Sheehan Poulin, Ashley Sheehan, Amie Hutchison Buck, Kasey Bromee Grover, and Kelly Hutchison Anderson.
Ciara was born on May 31, 1994 in New Haven. She spent her childhood in Madison and graduated from Daniel Hand High School in 2012. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Reed College in 2017. Ciara was a warm and spirited young woman, who expressed herself through her writing, photography, art, music, and dance. She was a loving and loyal friend who touched the hearts of many.
A memorial service at the Church of St. Margaret in Madison with a Celebration of Life to follow will be planned for a future date, when friends and family can travel and gather safely. The Ciara Collins Scholarship has been established in her honor. Donations can be mailed to the Madison Foundation, PO Box 446 Madison, CT 06443 or submitted online attention to The Ciara Collins Scholarship at https://www.themadisonfoundation.org/
