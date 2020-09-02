Longobardi Sr., Ciro S.
Ciro S. Longobardi, Sr., 71, of Wallingford passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Patricia Migliaro Longobardi. Ciro was born in New Haven on August 21, 1949 and was the son of the late Ciro S. and Elisa Amore Longobardi. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics from the former Quinnipiac College and had a minor in Political Science. Ciro was co-owner and operator of his family's former business, Fashion Care Dry Cleaners; he later became a Financial Advisor and was the owner/operator of C.L.A. Wealth Strategies, LLC of North Haven. Ciro was a member and trustee of the Wallingford Elks Lodge. He was an off-ice official for the Quinnipiac University Men's & Women's Hockey. Ciro was an avid golfer at Traditions Golf Course, was previously a chairman of the Tour de Cure for the American Diabetes Association
, was a parishioner of Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford, was a political enthusiast and always loved to voice his viewpoints, but most of all he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and following their sports endeavors. Father of Maria (Jeffrey) Hague, Alicia (Salvatore) Giaimo and Ciro (Kristin) Longobardi. Grandfather of Theodore and Andrew Hague, Salvatore, Marco, and Gia Giaimo. Brother of Marie "Micki" Afeltra, Aniello "Neil" Longobardi and the late Marie Concetta Colavolpe and Vincent Longobardi. Brother-in-law of Mary and Jack Dell'Oro and Chris and Barbara Migliaro. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved very much. Predeceased by his brothers-in-law Salvatore Colavolpe, Nicholas Afeltra, and sisters-in-law Ann Marie and Joan Longobardi.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Sept. 4th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford on Saturday morning, Sept. 5th at 10:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ciro S. Longobardi, Sr. may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or online to gobobcats.com
mens/womans ice hockey.www.northhavenfuneral.com