Callens Jr., Claborne
Clayborn Earl Callens, Jr., 84, of New Haven, CT, departed this life on April 10, 2020. Mr. Callens was born in Selma, Alabama on July 15, 1935, a son of the late Clayborn E. Callens Sr. and Fanny D. Callens. He was the youngest of four children. He was a devoted member and chairman of the deacon board of Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and prior to retirement he worked at Pratt & Whitney, Electric Boat, and Yale New Haven Hospital. He leaves behind cherished memories to son Franklin (Ruby) Callens, daughter-in-law Claudice Campbell-Callens, son-in-law Ronald Lewis, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many other family members. "Sonny" was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Callens, sons Eric Callens, Carl Earl Callens, and daughters Mattie Callens, and Christine Lewis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Callens family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.