Claborne Callens
Callens Jr., Claborne
Clayborn Earl Callens, Jr., 84, of New Haven, CT, departed this life on April 10, 2020. Mr. Callens was born in Selma, Alabama on July 15, 1935, a son of the late Clayborn E. Callens Sr. and Fanny D. Callens. He was the youngest of four children. He was a devoted member and chairman of the deacon board of Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and prior to retirement he worked at Pratt & Whitney, Electric Boat, and Yale New Haven Hospital. He leaves behind cherished memories to son Franklin (Ruby) Callens, daughter-in-law Claudice Campbell-Callens, son-in-law Ronald Lewis, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many other family members. "Sonny" was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Callens, sons Eric Callens, Carl Earl Callens, and daughters Mattie Callens, and Christine Lewis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Callens family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
