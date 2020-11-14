1/1
Claire Cacace
1933 - 2020
Cacace, Claire
Claire Cacace, 87, of East Haven passed away at Branford Hills Convalescent Center on Monday, November 9, 2020. She is the wife of the late John F. Cacace. She was born in New Haven on May 28, 1933 to the late Owen and Eleanor Healy McKeon. Claire enjoyed swimming and was an avid reader. She is survived by a daughter, Ellen (Gregg) Nelson of North Carolina, three sons, Steven (Maria) Cacace, and Jack (Bonnie) Cacace both of East Haven and Daniel (Sandra) Cacace of West Haven, a sister Eleanor Hawley of West Haven, a brother, Owen (Patricia) McKeon of New Haven, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother David McKeon.
The family will have a private service at their convenience. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Fumeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Claire's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main Street, East Haven, CT 06512.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
