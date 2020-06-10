Kerin, Claire Helene
Claire Helene Kerin, 86, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Kerin, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Born on April 28, 1934 in Rahway, NJ Claire was raised in Reading (Wyomissing Hills), PA. She was the daughter of the late Eric and Martha (Kaufman) Simmat and sister of the late Calvin Simmat.
A talented classical pianist by the age of fifteen, Claire had a difficult decision to make about her professional aspirations. At the time, the United States was headlong into a polio epidemic, which inspired Claire to devote herself to the medical profession. As both of her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in the early 1900s, Claire did not have models of college graduates in her immediate family. But that did not stop her from earning a scholarship to attend Albright College. While at Albright she was awarded another scholarship, this time to Columbia University in New York City, where she completed her B.S. and a course in Physical Therapy. While in New York she met her future husband, Robert Kerin, who was in NYC for his medical residency. Claire graduated as a physical therapist in 1956, and a year later she and Robert married. They moved to Milford, CT in 1957 to set up what would be the first and very successful joint orthopedic and physical therapy practice in the city.
By the early 1980s Claire was a quiet, but steadfast pioneer on the medical front exploring the connections between body and mind. She brought into her physical therapy practice the use of prayer, visualization, and meditation to create a holistic healing approach that incorporated body, mind, and spirit. This was a profound calling for Claire and she continued to work in this way until her retirement in 2002. Amidst her professional developments, she continued to cultivate her abiding love of art and literature, and consequently in 1989 she earned an MA at Wesleyan University in their Graduate Liberal Studies program.
As a wife, mother, and grandmother, Claire (more affectionately known as Lamby among her grandchildren) loved and lived fully. She always kept music in our lives with her beautiful voice and gifted piano playing. She traveled far and wide with her family to places throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. She was always ready to laugh, to travel, and to give thanks to God. One of the greatest gifts she was given was finding her way to the First Baptist Church in Milford. They welcomed her into their church family where she was an active member from 2008.
To know Lamby was to adore and love her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for her generosity, grace, faith, and goodwill.
Claire is survived by her sons, Michael Kerin (wife Lisa Kerin), Philip Kerin, daughters Claire Kerin-Ourfalian (husband Edward Oufalian), and Melissa Kerin, and grandchildren Caelan and Michaela Kerin, Erica and Kathleen Ourfalian, and Elsa Kerin-Rice.
All services will be private at this time. Memorial contributions could be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Claire Kerin. To leave online condolences, please visit codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.