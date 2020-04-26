|
Philbin, Claire J.
Claire Jermain Philbin, 87, entered peacefully into eternal rest on April 23, 2020. She was born in New Haven on November 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Jerome P. and Julia Murphy Jermain. Claire is survived by her three loving daughters: Marianne (Robert Gioia) Baumgardner of East Lyme; Ellen (Neal) Savenelli of North Haven; and Janet (Howard) Phillips of North Haven. She was a doting grandmother to her five grandchildren: Brian (Kara) Phillips of Branford; Julia Phillips of North Haven; and John, Rachel, and Alex Savenelli of North Haven, and was great-grandmother to Louis John Phillips of Branford. In addition, Claire is survived by her sister, Patricia Robinson, of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as 22 nieces and nephews, with whom she shared very close and special bonds. Claire was predeceased by her former husband, John Joseph Philbin, and her son, John Brian "JB" Philbin, as well as her brother, Jerome P. Jermain, Jr., and her sisters, Mary Jermain Sepowski and Rita Jermain Noyes. Claire was an administrative assistant for over 20 years in the New Haven Superior Court Clerk's Office. She took great pride in her work, and truly enjoyed serving the New Haven legal community. As an active parishioner of St. Paul's Parish in West Haven, she served on many committees, taught religious education, and volunteered her time whenever the need arose. She was also active in the Notre Dame Mothers' Club, as well as the Catholic Women's Club. Claire's greatest joy came from spending time with her family, be it a Sunday dinner or a large gathering in Morningside, Chester, or the Pursell Beach House. Her summers spent on Seneca Lake in Geneva, NY held such a special place in her heart. Her acts of kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed by so many. Claire's family is so grateful for the wonderful care she received from Pauline, Aggie, and Moira and all of the caring staff at Hamden Healthcare. Private graveside services will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com In lieu of flowers, donations would be most welcome to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 27, 2020