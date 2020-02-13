|
(Sullivan) Simpson , Claire Jeanne
Claire Jeanne Simpson (Sullivan), 90, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Born July 28, 1929 in New Haven, CT, Claire was one of four daughters born to parents John Frances Sullivan and Mary Elizabeth Sullivan. She graduated from St. Raphael's School of nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1950 and worked at Prudential for over 20 years. Claire was an avid bridge player. She loved entertaining, fashion and had a sharp sense of humor. Claire married her sweetheart Frances John Simpson in 1951 and together they raised five children. Losing "Johnny" in 2017 was one of the most difficult events in her life. She is survived by her children: Deborah (Ty), Elizabeth, Pamela (Andy), Paul (Kelly), and Kathleen; her six grandchildren; and her sister, Julia Kirby. She was preceded in death by her husband John Simpson, her twin sister Ethel Sullivan and sister Frances Ingenito.
The family held a private celebration of her life.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020