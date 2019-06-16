New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Boylan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Noewatne Boylan


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claire Noewatne Boylan Obituary
Boylan, Claire Noewatne
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Claire Noewatne Boylan, lifelong resident of Madison, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice, Branford surrounded by family. Claire was born in Madison on February 9, 1932, daughter of the late George T. Noewatne and Nora O'Halloran Noewatne. Wife of 52 years of the late Terence Michael Boylan. Loving mother of Kathleen Boylan of Madison and Maureen Boylan-Elman (Peter Elman) of Guilford. Devoted grandmother of Melanie Abbott (Ellery Deprey) of North Haven. Claire is also survived by her brother, George D. Noewatne, Sr., godchildren, George D. Noewatne, Jr. and Carol McHugh Mauch, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Claire was a lifelong parishioner of St. Margaret's R.C. Church and a longtime member of the Irish American Community Center. She loved helping others and being involved in her community. She enjoyed bowling, playing bocce and traveling. Her favorite times were those spent surrounded by family and friends; she always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. A special thank you from the family to Dr. James Hansen who provided extraordinary care.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in celebration of her life on Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 29 Academy St., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach, Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now