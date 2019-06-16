Boylan, Claire Noewatne

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Claire Noewatne Boylan, lifelong resident of Madison, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice, Branford surrounded by family. Claire was born in Madison on February 9, 1932, daughter of the late George T. Noewatne and Nora O'Halloran Noewatne. Wife of 52 years of the late Terence Michael Boylan. Loving mother of Kathleen Boylan of Madison and Maureen Boylan-Elman (Peter Elman) of Guilford. Devoted grandmother of Melanie Abbott (Ellery Deprey) of North Haven. Claire is also survived by her brother, George D. Noewatne, Sr., godchildren, George D. Noewatne, Jr. and Carol McHugh Mauch, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Claire was a lifelong parishioner of St. Margaret's R.C. Church and a longtime member of the Irish American Community Center. She loved helping others and being involved in her community. She enjoyed bowling, playing bocce and traveling. Her favorite times were those spent surrounded by family and friends; she always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. A special thank you from the family to Dr. James Hansen who provided extraordinary care.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in celebration of her life on Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 29 Academy St., Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach, Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford.