Tirrell, Clara Elaine Hughes
Clara Elaine Hughes Tirrell passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in New Haven, at the age of 75. Clara is survived by her children Lisa Golias (Keith Turpin) of Mocksville, NC, sons, Charles Tirrell (Illa Hiller) and James Tirrell all of New Haven; her four grandchildren; her sister Leota Lanoue (Michael), of Killingworth, and family friend Kevin Klein of New Haven.
Services and burial are private. There will be a Celebration of her life on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Corinthian Masonic Lodge, 30 Church St., North Haven and all are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Clara's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019
