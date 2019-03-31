Genetos, Clara

Clara Genetos, a resident of the Whitney Center, died there peacefully on Thursday, March 28. Born in New Haven on July 6, 1923, she was 95 years old. Her parents were Evdos and Alice Genetos, originally from Greece. The family was part of a vibrant Greek community in New Haven, and although Clara had no siblings, she had many cousins. She spent much of her early life helping in her parent's store, The Plaza Restaurant, and went on to University of Connecticut after high school. After a couple of years working in public welfare agencies locally, she went on to the Smith School for Social work, earning her master's degree in 1954. She was an ardent supporter of the school, where she served as vice president of the Alumni Association, and as chair of the Smith 1918 Fellowship until 2016. Clara moved to New York City in the late '50s, working first at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, and later served as the Director of Social Work in Psychiatry at Montefiore Hospital from 1961 until retiring in 1990. Clara was involved in training Smith students throughout all those years, and was beloved by all those who worked with her. She was a lifelong devoted member of Saint Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church. After moving to Whitney Center, she embraced the life there until her final illness. Services are planned for Monday morning, April 1, at Saint Barbara's Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Visitation will begin at 9:00, the funeral at 10:00, with internment at Beaverdale Memorial Park afterwards. Makaria will be back at the church. Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Barbara's Church Building Fund (at the above address) or to the Clara Genetos Scholarship Fund at Smith College School for Social Work, 23 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01063. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019