AVITABLE, CLARA J
Clara J. Skibitcky Avitable, 97, of North Branford passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Old Saybrook. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Gerald G. Avitable. Clara was born in New Haven on March 4, 1923 and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Skibitcky. She had worked for the former Circuit Wise of North Haven and later for the former US Surgical. Clara was a member of the North Branford Senior Center, was an amateur oil painting artist, enjoyed other arts, crafts and knitting. Mother of Mark J. Avitable (Deborah) and the late Jay and Paul Avitable. Grandmother of Stephanie Avitable (Brian) and Gina Russo (Dan). Sister of Thomas Skibitcky.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Clara J. Skibitcky Avitable, 97, of North Branford passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Old Saybrook. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Gerald G. Avitable. Clara was born in New Haven on March 4, 1923 and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Skibitcky. She had worked for the former Circuit Wise of North Haven and later for the former US Surgical. Clara was a member of the North Branford Senior Center, was an amateur oil painting artist, enjoyed other arts, crafts and knitting. Mother of Mark J. Avitable (Deborah) and the late Jay and Paul Avitable. Grandmother of Stephanie Avitable (Brian) and Gina Russo (Dan). Sister of Thomas Skibitcky.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.