DeCrosta , Clara L.
Clara L. DeCrosta, age 90, of West Haven passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Oct. 10, 2019. For 52 years she was the beloved wife of the late John J. DeCrosta Sr. Clara was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Louis and Antoinette Simonchini DeCecchi. She is survived by children, John J. DeCrosta Jr. of West Haven and Barbara (Kevin) Sheard of Guilford, her grandchildren Briana and Ava Sheard, her brother Joseph DeCecchi of West Haven, her sister-in-law Sister Barbara DeCrosta of New Haven and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Benilda DeFilippo. Prior to her retirement, Clara was involved in sales. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the excellent medical care given at Yale New Haven Hospital MICU. They would like to give special recognition and thanks for the love, extraordinary care and support given to Clara and her family at Apple Rehab, Guilford.
The hours of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in Precious Blood Parish (St. Agnes Church, Milford) at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Apple Rehab, Guilford Recreation Fund 10 Boston Post Rd. Guilford, CT 06437. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019