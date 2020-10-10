Torniero, ClaraClara Torniero, 101, died at home in Clinton on Friday, October 9. Born in New Haven on March 17, 1919 a daughter of the late Domenico and Italina Carboni Dionisi, she formerly resided in West Haven. She is the wife of the late James Torniero. Clara is survived by two children, Paula Russo (Lou) of Clinton and Celeste Borg (David) of Westbrook; four grandchildren, David Russo (Kimberly), Jennifer Murphy (Tom), Ryan Borg and Zachary Borg; one great-grandchild, Nicolas Russo; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Agnes Polverari and Lydia Bricoccoli.Prior to retirement, she worked for many years at Traveler's Insurance Company. Clara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and, among other things, enjoyed Sunday dinners with the family, reading, crossword puzzles and DD mocha lattes. Clara was a friend to many and will be missed by all who loved her.Due to these uncertain times, a celebration of life is planned for the spring. The family would like to thank VITAS for their compassion and care during this difficult time. Donations may be made in memory of Clara Torniero to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 54 Grove St., Clinton, CT 06413 or VITAS Healthcare, 628 Hebron Ave. Suite 300, Glastonbury, CT 06033. To leave an online message for Clara's family, please visit our website: