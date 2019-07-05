Sullivan, Clare

Clare Sullivan, age 75, of Milford, CT passed away peacefully at the West Haven VA Medical Center in West Haven on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis X Sullivan and Katherine Sullivan. Miss Sullivan was born in Boston, MA on August 29, 1943. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Hunt, Barbara Stanley, and brothers Donald and Paul Sullivan.

Miss Sullivan served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1986. She was initially stationed in South Korea where she assisted within a Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH) unit, after which she was stationed in Germany. It was there that she received her master's degree in social work. Her prowess in clinical and supervisory experience led her to San Antonio, TX, where she devoted the next 20 years helping the most vulnerable population solve and cope with problems in everyday life. Her retirement brought her back to her New England roots, living in Milford until her death.

Miss Sullivan was an avid Boston sports fan. She and her sisters were able to get coveted tickets to the 1967 World Series where the Red Sox (affectionately called the 'Cardiac Kids') played the St. Louis Cardinals to a heartbreaking loss. She had the most obscure sports trivia at her fingertips and woe to anyone who challenged her. Her faith in the divine sustained her through many challenging scenarios throughout her life. Miss Sullivan is survived by many nieces and nephews, from Boston to San Francisco. Special thanks are extended to the staff of the Seacrest Retirement Center West Haven, and medical staff at the VA Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019