Bergemann, Clarence BradleyClarence Bradley Bergemann, 89 passed away peacefully at CT Hospice in Branford. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Bennick) Bergemann. Brad was a retired Operating Engineer with Local 478. He was a lifelong member of the Harugari Singing Society. He is survived by his son Michael (Lauren) Bergemann of Branford and Cidele Curo of N.Y. C. All services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Dementia Studies at Dorothy Adler Center at Yale New Haven Hospital.