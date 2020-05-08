Clarence Caesar
1932 - 2020
Caesar, Clarence
Clarence (Charlie) G. Caesar passed peacefully on March 18, 2020 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, Washington, DC after a long illness. He was born December 5, 1932 to the late Donald Caesar, Sr. and Madeline Caesar-Robinson. He leaves to mourn his passing his sister, Edith Green of Middleboro, MA, daughters Cheryl (Elton) Wilson, Fort Washington, MD, Ina Dixon, Wilmington, NC, step-daughter Jan Young, Denver, CO, step-daughter-in-law Margot Young, McLean, VA, sons Harold (Cheryl) Caesar, Beach Park, IL, Darrin (Margaret) Caesar, Wilmington, NC, twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
He joins in Heaven his wives, Maitland Wormley-Caesar and Wanda Jo Young Caesar, brothers Donald, Jr., Eugene and George, sisters Madeline, Florence Goodson and Julia Stewart, step-son Lawrence Young, son-in-law, James Dixon, Jr. and step-grandson, Charlie Young.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Assoc. or the National Kidney Foundation in Clarence's memory. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
