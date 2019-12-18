New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
For more information about
Clarence Adams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. "Skip" Adams Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence E. "Skip" Adams Sr. Obituary
Adams Sr., Clarence E. "Skip"
Clarence E. "Skip" Adams Sr., age 87, entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2019, at Milford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Rose Fino Adams. Mr. Adams was born in Rumford, Maine on November 16, 1932, son of the late George and Florence McCafferty Adams. A resident of Ansonia for 61 years, he was employed as a lead man at Avco Lycoming in Stratford for 33 years until his retirement in 1992. Skip was a true outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the St. Sebastian Club in Ansonia where he played in the bocce league and also a member of the Catholic War Veterans in Derby and Polish Falcons in Ansonia. In addition to his wife Rose, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Rosemarie Carlson (Richard) of Beacon Falls, Louise Lewis (Doug Griggs) of West Haven and Elizabeth Adams of Maine, brothers, Daniel Adams (Janet) of Woodstock, NH and James Adams (Dusty) of Las Vegas, NV, a sister, Patricia Burnham of Bethel, Maine, grandchildren, Jason Adams of Barkhamsted, CT, Jennifer Mosman (Stefano Izzo) of Seymour, Kristine Mosman of West Haven and Clarence E. Adams III of Shelton, great-grandson, Tony Izzo and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Clarence E. Adams Jr., brothers, Robert and Theodore Adams and sisters, Marion Sevard, Florence Wigglesworth and Kathleen Holtzman. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Saturday, his funeral service will begin at 10:00 am in the funeral home followed by committal prayers and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -