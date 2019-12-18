|
Adams Sr., Clarence E. "Skip"
Clarence E. "Skip" Adams Sr., age 87, entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2019, at Milford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Rose Fino Adams. Mr. Adams was born in Rumford, Maine on November 16, 1932, son of the late George and Florence McCafferty Adams. A resident of Ansonia for 61 years, he was employed as a lead man at Avco Lycoming in Stratford for 33 years until his retirement in 1992. Skip was a true outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the St. Sebastian Club in Ansonia where he played in the bocce league and also a member of the Catholic War Veterans in Derby and Polish Falcons in Ansonia. In addition to his wife Rose, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Rosemarie Carlson (Richard) of Beacon Falls, Louise Lewis (Doug Griggs) of West Haven and Elizabeth Adams of Maine, brothers, Daniel Adams (Janet) of Woodstock, NH and James Adams (Dusty) of Las Vegas, NV, a sister, Patricia Burnham of Bethel, Maine, grandchildren, Jason Adams of Barkhamsted, CT, Jennifer Mosman (Stefano Izzo) of Seymour, Kristine Mosman of West Haven and Clarence E. Adams III of Shelton, great-grandson, Tony Izzo and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Clarence E. Adams Jr., brothers, Robert and Theodore Adams and sisters, Marion Sevard, Florence Wigglesworth and Kathleen Holtzman. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Saturday, his funeral service will begin at 10:00 am in the funeral home followed by committal prayers and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019