Stewart, Clarence E.
Clarence E. Stewart, 94, of Milford, formerly of New Haven, departed this life on November 8, 2019. Mr. Stewart was born in Richmond, VA on June 20, 1925, a son of the late Roosevelt Stewart and Kelsie Stewart. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a Radar Technician at the Federal Aviation Administration. Mr. Stewart received an honorable discharge after serving in the Army and Air Force during WWII. Clarence was a well known jazz musician and was a member of the Jazzmasters. He leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Judith Eldemire and Cheryl Corey (Michael); a son, Ronald Waller (Sylvia); nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, James F. Stewart; a brother, James F. Stewart; a sister, Bertha Waller; and a granddaughter, Temperance Olivia Stewart.
A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Stewart's life and legacy will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Interment of his cremains will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019