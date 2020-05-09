Clarence Fuller
1943 - 2020
Fuller, Clarence
Deacon Clarence Fuller passed away May 7, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1943 in New Rochelle, New York to the late George Lewis Fuller and Anna Marie Garland Fuller. Deacon Fuller is survived by his wife of over fifty-two years, Dollie Blackmon Fuller, son Clarence (Tammy) Fuller Jr.; daughter Latisha (Calvin) Fuller-Sharpe, 4 grandchildren: Robert Johnathan Jackson, Cornealeus Dwayne Sharpe, Tapanga Ariel Sharpe and Clarence Fuller III, brother William (Sandy) Fuller and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Viewing will be held Tues., May 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Service will be held private due to the pandemic. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Fuller family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net



Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
