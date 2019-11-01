Home

Clarence Huff

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAD CLARENCE HUFF 7/8/30 - 11/1/13 Daddy, its been six years since you went home to be with the Lord. God saw the road was getting rough and the hills were getting hard to climb, so he closed your weary eyelids and whispered peace be thine. No one knows how much we miss you, no one know the bitter pain we have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. Daddy, you will always live forever in our hearts and in our minds. Love your beloved children, Diane, Annette, Rodney and Richard Huff
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019
