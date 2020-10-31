1/1
Clarence Thomas
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas, Clarence
The memorial viewing was held at Dudley's Funeral Home, 617 E. Jackson Street, Dublin, GA from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
He retired from Simpkins Industries, New Haven, CT.
Mr. Thomas was the only son of the late Willie Hane Thomas and the late Claudies Smith Pope was born on October 17, 1928 in Wrightsville, Georgia.
Clarence was the oldest stepson of thirteen children from the union of the late Mr. Willie Hanes Thomas and the late Mrs. Willie M. Thomas.
Clarence Thomas is predeceased by two wives, Clemlatine Thomas of New Haven, CT and Earline Douglas of Villa Rica, GA, three children, Diane Thomas-Hale of New Haven, CT , Malcolm Clement Thomas of New Haven, CT , Clarice Joette Thomas-Holmes of New Haven, CT and one sister, Inez Babbs of Newark, NJ.
Clarence Thomas is survived by his daughter, Cheryl G. Thomas of Durham, NC, six grandchildren, Dawn M. Thomas Nealy of TN, Zwelinjani Hale, Durham, NC, Chyrise L. Holmes, New Haven, CT, Angelica M. Holmes, New Haven, CT, Pateryl C. Hargett, Durham, NC, and Clarence J. Hargett, Durham, NC.
Four great-grandsons, Marqua Kelly of New Haven, CT, Jayden Willis of New Haven, JaMario Charles of Durham, NC and Jeshear Hargett of Durham and three great-granddaughters, Brianna Wiggins, Imai Harrison and Riley Newland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Home
617 E Jackson St
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved