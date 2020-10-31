Thomas, Clarence

The memorial viewing was held at Dudley's Funeral Home, 617 E. Jackson Street, Dublin, GA from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

He retired from Simpkins Industries, New Haven, CT.

Mr. Thomas was the only son of the late Willie Hane Thomas and the late Claudies Smith Pope was born on October 17, 1928 in Wrightsville, Georgia.

Clarence was the oldest stepson of thirteen children from the union of the late Mr. Willie Hanes Thomas and the late Mrs. Willie M. Thomas.

Clarence Thomas is predeceased by two wives, Clemlatine Thomas of New Haven, CT and Earline Douglas of Villa Rica, GA, three children, Diane Thomas-Hale of New Haven, CT , Malcolm Clement Thomas of New Haven, CT , Clarice Joette Thomas-Holmes of New Haven, CT and one sister, Inez Babbs of Newark, NJ.

Clarence Thomas is survived by his daughter, Cheryl G. Thomas of Durham, NC, six grandchildren, Dawn M. Thomas Nealy of TN, Zwelinjani Hale, Durham, NC, Chyrise L. Holmes, New Haven, CT, Angelica M. Holmes, New Haven, CT, Pateryl C. Hargett, Durham, NC, and Clarence J. Hargett, Durham, NC.

Four great-grandsons, Marqua Kelly of New Haven, CT, Jayden Willis of New Haven, JaMario Charles of Durham, NC and Jeshear Hargett of Durham and three great-granddaughters, Brianna Wiggins, Imai Harrison and Riley Newland.



