Cole, Clarice
Clarice L. (Richards) Cole, age 95, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1923, in Jamaica, to the late Charles and Lillian (Richards) Wheeler. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Cole for over 44 years. Loving mother of Joan, Angella, Verna, A. Roger Jr., Grace, and Mitzie. Beloved grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She worked at YNHH as a nurse's aide for over 25 years.
A Celebration of Clarice's life will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe Street, New Haven at 9 a.m. Viewing in Church from 8-9 a.m. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019