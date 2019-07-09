Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarice Cole Obituary
Cole, Clarice
Clarice L. (Richards) Cole, age 95, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1923, in Jamaica, to the late Charles and Lillian (Richards) Wheeler. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Cole for over 44 years. Loving mother of Joan, Angella, Verna, A. Roger Jr., Grace, and Mitzie. Beloved grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She worked at YNHH as a nurse's aide for over 25 years.
A Celebration of Clarice's life will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe Street, New Haven at 9 a.m. Viewing in Church from 8-9 a.m. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.