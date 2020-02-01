New Haven Register Obituaries
Clark Tucker

Clark Tucker Obituary
Tucker, Clark
Clark David Tucker, 62, of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23. He was born August 25, 1957 in Derby to Deliniour B. Tucker and the late William I. Tucker, Sr. Clark graduated from James Hillhouse High School in 1976 and attended Graham Junior College and the University of New Haven. He worked for Geometric Tool, Inc. and retired from the State of Connecticut in 2018. Clark, a loving father, is survived by four children, Kendall Richardson (Ashley) of New Haven, Lauren Tucker of Hamden, Shaila Sudduth (Stan) of Windsor and Christin Richardson of Hamden; two grandchildren; four siblings, Linda Tucker of New Haven, William Tucker Jr. (Marilynn) of Hamden, Tracy Tucker of Maryland and Evelyn Tucker of South Carolina. We will celebrate Clark's life Monday, February 3, 2020 at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing in the church, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed online at ColonialFunerals.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020
