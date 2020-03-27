New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
More Obituaries for Claudia Palange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia C. Palange

Claudia C. Palange Obituary
Palange, Claudia C.
Claudia C. Smith Palange, 70, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in New Haven on December 19, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Susan Violet Paige Smith. Claudia enjoyed watching reality TV shows, a variety of snacks, love for animals and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Jeremy Trotta and Tonya Palange. Grandmother of Cody Lunny, Tatiana and Anthony Palange. Great-grandmother of Jayvoni Rosario. Sister of Edward (Judy) Smith and the late Charles Smith, Diane Gaetano and Charlene Rogers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020
