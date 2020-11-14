LaRock, Claudia Diane

July 18, 1956 - October 29, 2020

With great sadness and broken hearts the family of Claudia LaRock sadly announce the unexpected passing of our little sister, aunt and great-aunt. Claudia slipped away from us peacefully and quietly into the night at the age of 64. She was predeceased by our parents Claude (Rocky) LaRock, Edna Krager, Step father George Krager, Grandmother Alma Farrell, step brother Kevin Krager, Nephew Russell LaRock, and her two best friends in the world, K-9's Trumbull and Hunter. A 1974 graduate of West Haven High School Claudia had many nieces, nephews and many friends in Florida, and West Haven.

Today Claudia, and to all who went before, your family sends our love to you and Prayers for a peaceful sleep. Love you always Claudia. Nancy, Russell and Lynn, Ricky and Patty, Bobby Seneca, Kelly, John, Sydney and Zachary Wilcher, Jeffery, Jenifer and Honora LaRock, Rick, Ruth, Brandon and Ethan LaRock, Matthew and Little Matt LaRock and Christopher, Jamie, Alyssa, and Elijah Seneca.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.



