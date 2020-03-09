|
Shea, Claudia Turner
In CT Hospice March 6, 2020 Claudia Turner Shea, 85, of Hamden. She was the wife of the late Thomas N. Shea, Sr. Claudia is survived by her daughter Karen A. Shea of Hamden, a son Thomas N. Shea, Jr. and his wife Debra (DeGennaro) of Milford, sister of Anna T. Funaro of Cheshire and Peggy T. Fucci and her husband John of Henderson, NV. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Charles, Harold, Edmund, and Eugene Turner and a sister Mary Barbara Kaliszewski. Mrs. Shea was born in New Haven April 24, 1934 daughter of the late Charles and Matilda Marek Turner. She worked as a secretary for United Illuminating prior to raising her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Church of the Ascension, Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020