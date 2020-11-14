1/1
Claudine Isabelle Gomez
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gomez, Claudine Isabelle
Claudine Isabelle Gomez, age 83, of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1937 in New Haven, CT to the late Germano Gomes of Santiago, Cape Verde and Iris Nesbitt Gomes of St. John Parish, Nevis. Claudine attended St. John's Elementary School, Troup Junior High School, and graduated from James Hillhouse High School. She was a member of St. Martin De Porres church in New Haven. Her career included working for Yale University as a librarian, the New Haven Police Department as an Administrative Assistant in the records department, and finally Yale New Haven Hospital Emergency Department Diagnostic Imaging as a secretary for 27 years before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, Paul Gomes and Edward Gomes and two sisters Shirley Gomes Morgan and Helen Gomes Jenkins. She is survived by her brother Anthony Gomez (Maureen) and sister Rosemarie Williams; three children, Jerome Gathers (Denise), Verline Gathers, and Lisa Gathers-Beck (Kevin); three grandchildren, Joycelyn Romero (Michael), Michael Gathers, and Malik Gathers. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A walk-thru visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Gomez family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved