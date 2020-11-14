Gomez, Claudine IsabelleClaudine Isabelle Gomez, age 83, of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1937 in New Haven, CT to the late Germano Gomes of Santiago, Cape Verde and Iris Nesbitt Gomes of St. John Parish, Nevis. Claudine attended St. John's Elementary School, Troup Junior High School, and graduated from James Hillhouse High School. She was a member of St. Martin De Porres church in New Haven. Her career included working for Yale University as a librarian, the New Haven Police Department as an Administrative Assistant in the records department, and finally Yale New Haven Hospital Emergency Department Diagnostic Imaging as a secretary for 27 years before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, Paul Gomes and Edward Gomes and two sisters Shirley Gomes Morgan and Helen Gomes Jenkins. She is survived by her brother Anthony Gomez (Maureen) and sister Rosemarie Williams; three children, Jerome Gathers (Denise), Verline Gathers, and Lisa Gathers-Beck (Kevin); three grandchildren, Joycelyn Romero (Michael), Michael Gathers, and Malik Gathers. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A walk-thru visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Gomez family, please visit,