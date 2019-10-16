|
|
ROMANACCI, CLAUDIO C.
Claudio C. Romanacci, 78, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Marie Nacca Romanacci. Claudio was born in Livorno, Italy on March 12, 1941 and was the youngest of six children to the late Joseph and Anita Tomei Romanacci. He had worked as an electrician at IBEW Local 90 for many years and later had worked for Bayer Pharmaceutical until his retirement. Claudio enjoyed going to the gym, golfing and bowling. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Sandra Artaiz (Drew Lesnieski), Teresa Penna and Claudia Bryant (Michael). Grandfather of Andrew Penna, Nicholas Artaiz, Jason Bryant, Daniel Penna, Gabrielle Artaiz, Ryan Penna and Alec Bryant. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Francis Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday morning at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019